Easter Sunday Bombings: Justice Served — But Are the True Masterminds Still Walking Free?

A Landmark Verdict, Yet Lingering Questions

More than six years after the devastating Easter Sunday bombings that tore through Sri Lanka's churches and luxury hotels, a measure of justice has finally arrived — but for many survivors and victims' families, the verdicts handed down in court have done little to silence a deeper, more troubling question: have the real architects of the carnage ever been held to account?

The Attacks That Shook a Nation

On April 21, 2019, a coordinated series of suicide bombings struck three churches and three five-star hotels across Sri Lanka, killing more than 260 people and wounding hundreds more. The attacks, which targeted Easter Sunday worshippers and foreign tourists alike, represented the worst act of mass violence the island had witnessed since the end of the civil war a decade earlier. The Islamic State later claimed responsibility, and local Islamist extremist network National Thowheed Jamath was identified as the group behind the plot.

Convictions in Court

Sri Lankan courts have since secured convictions against a number of individuals directly linked to the attacks, with authorities describing the outcomes as a significant milestone in delivering justice to the victims. Officials have pointed to the legal proceedings as evidence that the state took the investigation seriously and pursued those responsible through proper judicial channels.

For the families who lost loved ones that morning, however, a conviction of foot soldiers offers only partial comfort when questions about higher-level involvement remain unanswered.

The Question of Masterminds

Despite the courtroom victories, serious concerns persist over whether those who planned, financed, and orchestrated the bombings at the highest level have truly faced justice. Critics, legal analysts, and victims' advocates have long argued that the investigations stopped short of fully exposing the broader network that made the attacks possible.

Questions remain about potential political or intelligence failures that may have allowed the plot to proceed despite prior warnings.

Allegations of a cover-up at senior levels of government and security services have never been fully resolved.

Key figures suspected of playing organisational roles have not faced prosecution.

Warnings That Were Ignored

One of the most damning aspects of the Easter Sunday tragedy was the revelation that Sri Lankan intelligence had received advance warnings about a potential attack — warnings that were not acted upon in time. A parliamentary select committee investigation concluded that serious lapses in communication between intelligence agencies and senior government officials contributed to the failure to prevent the bombings. No one in a senior official capacity has faced criminal accountability for those failures.

A Community Still Seeking Closure

For Sri Lanka's Christian community, which bore the brunt of the attacks, the passage of time has done little to ease the grief or the frustration. Churches that were bombed have been rebuilt, memorials have been erected, and annual commemorations draw large crowds — but many parishioners say they will not feel that justice has truly been served until all those responsible, from the foot soldiers to the financiers and planners, are brought before the law.

The Road Ahead

Sri Lanka's government faces continued pressure — both domestically and internationally — to ensure a thorough and transparent accounting of the Easter Sunday attacks. With a new administration in Colombo, some advocates have expressed cautious hope that fresh political will might reopen aspects of the investigation that were previously stalled or suppressed. Whether that hope proves well-founded remains to be seen.

For now, the country stands at an uncomfortable crossroads: celebrating the justice that has been delivered, while grappling honestly with the justice that has not.

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