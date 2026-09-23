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IMF Confirms Active Negotiations With Sri Lanka as Review Process Continues

23 Sep 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
4 Comments
IMF Confirms Active Negotiations With Sri Lanka as Review Process Continues

IMF Team Wraps Up Sri Lanka Visit Amid Ongoing Review Talks

The International Monetary Fund has confirmed that discussions with Sri Lankan authorities are continuing as both parties work towards reaching a staff-level agreement on the country's latest programme review, following the conclusion of an IMF team visit to the island.

Negotiations Still in Progress

The IMF indicated that while the visit by its technical team has come to an end, negotiations between Fund officials and Sri Lankan policymakers have not yet been finalised. The two sides remain engaged in dialogue aimed at concluding the review, which forms a critical part of Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery programme with the multilateral lender.

A staff-level agreement, once reached, would typically pave the way for the disbursement of the next tranche of funding under Sri Lanka's bailout arrangement — a development that would provide a significant boost to the country's fragile economic stabilisation efforts.

What Is at Stake

Sri Lanka entered into a financial support programme with the IMF following the country's unprecedented economic crisis in 2022, which saw severe shortages of fuel, medicines and essential goods, along with record inflation and a collapse in foreign exchange reserves. The IMF arrangement has been central to restoring macroeconomic stability and rebuilding international confidence in the Sri Lankan economy.

Successful completion of each programme review is essential for Sri Lanka to continue accessing IMF funds and to maintain the credibility of its reform commitments in the eyes of international creditors and investors.

Talks to Continue Remotely

With the in-country mission now concluded, discussions are expected to proceed through remote channels as both the IMF and Sri Lankan authorities work to bridge any remaining gaps and finalise the terms required to unlock the next stage of the programme.

The outcome of these negotiations is being closely watched by financial markets, bilateral creditors and the broader international community, given Sri Lanka's continued dependence on external support as it navigates its path to economic recovery.

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💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

N
Nadeesha Kumari 23 Sep 2026

goverment better not hide the real conditions they agreed to

H
Hashini Madushani 23 Sep 2026

so what actually came out of this visit? anyone know?

P
Pasan Liyanage 23 Sep 2026

negotiations negotiations, in the end its us ppl paying

D
Dilani Wickramasinghe 23 Sep 2026

exactly no matter what they decide we suffer no?

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