Sajith Meets IMF Officials to Chart Sri Lanka's Post-Bailout Economic Future

Opposition Leader and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa has held discussions with officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) focusing on Sri Lanka's economic trajectory beyond the current Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, as well as the progress of ongoing structural reforms.

Key Agenda Points

The talks centred on Sri Lanka's post-EFF economic outlook, with both sides examining how the island nation can sustain its fragile economic recovery once the existing IMF-backed bailout arrangement concludes. The implementation of reform measures currently underway also featured prominently in the discussions.

Engaging the Opposition

The meeting reflects the IMF's broader practice of engaging multiple stakeholders — including opposition political leaders — as it monitors programme implementation and assesses the country's commitment to reform. Sri Lanka entered into the EFF arrangement with the IMF following its unprecedented economic crisis in 2022, which resulted in a historic sovereign debt default.

Path Forward

Sri Lanka continues to navigate a challenging recovery path, with the EFF programme serving as a critical anchor for restoring fiscal discipline, rebuilding foreign reserves and regaining investor confidence. Discussions around what comes after the programme concludes are increasingly relevant as the country seeks to secure long-term economic stability without further external bailouts.

Premadasa's engagement with the IMF signals the opposition's active interest in shaping Sri Lanka's economic reform agenda, underlining that post-EFF planning is now a matter of broad political and national importance.