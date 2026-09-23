Sri Lankan Rupee Strengthens Further Against the US Dollar at Commercial Banks

The Sri Lankan rupee continued its upward momentum against the United States dollar at commercial banks across the island on Wednesday (23), with the selling rate dropping to Rs. 333, signalling a further appreciation of the local currency.

Rupee Maintains Recovery Trend

The latest exchange rate figures reflect a continued strengthening of the rupee, offering some relief to importers and consumers who have been navigating the pressures of an elevated cost of living in the wake of Sri Lanka's historic economic crisis.

The appreciation comes as Sri Lanka continues its economic stabilisation efforts under its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, with improved foreign reserves and steady remittance inflows contributing to a more favourable currency outlook.

What This Means for Sri Lankans

A stronger rupee generally carries several implications for the broader economy, including:

Lower costs for imported goods, which could ease inflationary pressure on everyday essentials

Reduced debt servicing costs on foreign currency-denominated obligations

Greater purchasing power for Sri Lankans dealing in foreign currency transactions

However, economists caution that exporters and those dependent on remittance conversions may feel the pinch of a stronger local currency, as their rupee earnings effectively decline when the dollar weakens relative to the rupee.

Broader Economic Context

Sri Lanka's currency has undergone significant volatility in recent years following the 2022 economic crisis, during which the rupee depreciated sharply against major foreign currencies. The gradual recovery seen in recent months is widely attributed to fiscal discipline, improved foreign exchange reserves, and restored investor confidence under the ongoing IMF bailout programme.

Market watchers continue to monitor exchange rate movements closely as Sri Lanka navigates its path toward economic recovery, with currency stability remaining a key indicator of the country's financial health.

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