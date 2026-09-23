Dengue Crisis Deepens: Sri Lanka Reports Alarming Case Numbers as of Late September 2026

National Dengue Control Unit Issues Latest Update

Sri Lanka's National Dengue Control Unit has released its latest situational report on the spread of dengue fever across the island, with figures recorded as of midnight on 22 September 2026 painting a concerning picture of the ongoing public health challenge facing the country.

A Persistent Threat to Public Health

Dengue fever continues to place significant pressure on Sri Lanka's healthcare system, with the mosquito-borne illness remaining one of the most serious vector-borne diseases affecting communities island-wide. The National Dengue Control Unit, operating under the Ministry of Health, routinely monitors and publishes case data to keep both health authorities and the public informed of emerging trends.

What the Public Should Know

Health officials continue to urge Sri Lankan households and community organisations to take proactive steps in eliminating mosquito breeding grounds. Key preventive measures recommended by authorities include:

Removing stagnant water from containers, flowerpots, and discarded tyres around homes and workplaces

Using mosquito nets and repellents, particularly for young children and the elderly

Seeking immediate medical attention if symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, muscle pain, or rash develop

Cooperating with local health officers conducting inspection and fogging operations

Authorities on High Alert

The National Dengue Control Unit remains on heightened alert as seasonal and environmental factors can rapidly accelerate the spread of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary carrier of the dengue virus. Regional health divisions have been instructed to intensify surveillance and response efforts in high-risk areas.

Sri Lankans are reminded that dengue prevention is a shared responsibility — every household plays a critical role in breaking the transmission cycle and protecting their communities.

Members of the public are encouraged to stay informed through official updates from the Ministry of Health and to report suspected breeding sites to their nearest public health inspector without delay.