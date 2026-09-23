Deep Depression Threatens Sri Lanka With Heavy Rainfall Exceeding 100mm

Meteorology Department Issues Warning as Weather System Intensifies

The Department of Meteorology has warned that a Deep Depression currently situated over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, to the northeast of Sri Lanka, is expected to bring significant rainfall to several parts of the island, with some areas likely to receive in excess of 100 millimetres of rain.

System Poses Serious Risk to Vulnerable Regions

The weather system, which has intensified into a Deep Depression, is being closely monitored by meteorological authorities who have urged residents in potentially affected areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions ahead of the anticipated heavy downpours.

Rainfall exceeding 100mm within a short period can lead to severe consequences, including flash flooding, landslides, and disruption to road networks — hazards that Sri Lanka has experienced frequently during periods of intense weather activity.

Public Advised to Stay Alert

Residents living in low-lying areas, near riverbanks, and on steep terrain are being advised to monitor official weather updates regularly and follow any guidance issued by the Disaster Management Centre and local authorities.

Heavy rainfall of over 100mm expected in certain parts of Sri Lanka

The Deep Depression is positioned over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, northeast of Sri Lanka

Authorities urge the public to remain cautious and prepared

The Department of Meteorology is expected to issue further updates as the system develops and its trajectory becomes clearer in the coming hours.

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