FCID Nabs Suspect Behind Rs. 24.8 Billion Illegal Foreign Currency Transfers Through Shell Company Network

Major Financial Crime Uncovered in Kotikawatte

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) has arrested a suspect in the Kotikawatte area in connection with an alleged scheme involving the illegal transfer of foreign currency totalling a staggering Rs. 24.8 billion through a network of six shell companies.

How the Scheme Operated

Investigators revealed that the suspect allegedly orchestrated a complex financial operation using six fictitious or front companies to facilitate the movement of large sums of foreign currency. Shell companies of this nature are typically established with little to no legitimate business activity, making them attractive vehicles for concealing the true origin and destination of funds.

The use of multiple entities across the network is believed to have been a deliberate strategy to obscure financial trails and evade detection by regulatory authorities.

FCID Takes Action

The FCID, Sri Lanka's specialist unit tasked with investigating major financial offences and economic crimes, moved swiftly to apprehend the individual following the conclusion of their preliminary investigations. The arrest marks a significant development in the division's ongoing efforts to clamp down on large-scale financial fraud and illegal currency transactions within the country.

Suspect arrested in the Kotikawatte area

Total alleged transfers amount to Rs. 24.8 billion in foreign currency

Six shell companies were purportedly used to carry out the transactions

The FCID is leading the investigation

Investigations Continue

Authorities have indicated that investigations into the matter are ongoing. It is expected that further details regarding the nature of the shell companies, the individuals or entities involved, and the foreign jurisdictions connected to the transfers will emerge as the case progresses through the legal process.

The FCID has urged any individuals or businesses with relevant information pertaining to the case to come forward and assist investigators in bringing all those responsible to justice.

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