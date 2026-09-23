Sri Lankan Court Prolongs Asset Freeze on Six Companies Linked to Central Bank Investigation

Court Order Extended Amid Ongoing Financial Probe

A Sri Lankan court has extended an asset freeze order targeting six companies connected to an investigation involving the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), in a move that signals authorities are pressing ahead with efforts to safeguard funds and prevent the potential dissipation of assets under scrutiny.

The Six Companies Named in the Order

The court order covers the following firms, which have had their assets frozen pending further legal proceedings:

Kasagala

Ceylon Green Life Plantation

Singhe Capital Investment

Pro Shop Advertising

Athens International

Eyon Lank

Legal Proceedings Continue

The extension of the freeze order indicates that judicial authorities are satisfied that sufficient grounds exist to maintain restrictions on the assets of these companies while investigations remain ongoing. Such orders are typically sought to prevent the transfer, concealment, or liquidation of assets that may be relevant to legal proceedings.

The involvement of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka in the matter underscores the financial significance of the case, as regulators and law enforcement work in tandem to pursue accountability within the country's financial sector.

Asset freeze orders of this nature are a critical legal tool used to protect the integrity of investigations and ensure that funds remain accessible should courts issue rulings requiring their recovery or redistribution.

Wider Implications for Sri Lanka's Financial Sector

The case draws renewed attention to the importance of regulatory oversight in Sri Lanka's financial landscape, particularly in the wake of the island nation's recent economic challenges. Authorities have been under increasing pressure to demonstrate robust enforcement of financial laws and to hold entities accountable for any irregularities.

Further details are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the courts, with legal observers and the public watching closely to see how the proceedings develop against the six named companies.