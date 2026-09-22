England Claim First ODI Victory Over Sri Lanka With Will Jacks Playing Key Role

England off to winning start in ODI series against Sri Lanka

England secured a convincing win over Sri Lanka in the opening match of their One Day International series, with Will Jacks delivering a standout performance that proved decisive in the tourists' victory.

Jacks, who has been steadily cementing his place in England's white-ball setup, played an influential role that tilted the contest firmly in England's favour, denying the hosts an early advantage in what promises to be a closely contested series.

Sri Lanka fall short despite competitive showing

Sri Lanka, playing in front of their home supporters, put up a competitive effort but were ultimately unable to overcome England's clinical display. The hosts will be looking to regroup and level the series in the matches ahead, with their batters and bowlers needing to find greater consistency.

The Lions have historically been a formidable side in home conditions, making this defeat a sobering reminder of the work still required as they look to reassert themselves as a dominant force in ODI cricket.

Jacks makes his case for a regular spot

Will Jacks continues to prove his worth to England's limited-overs squad, with his all-round ability making him a valuable asset for the side. His contribution in this first ODI will only strengthen his claims for a permanent place in the starting eleven.

England will look to maintain their momentum as the series progresses, while Sri Lanka will be eager to bounce back and make the most of their home advantage in the remaining fixtures.

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