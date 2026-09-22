Jacks Shines With Career-Best Figures as England Overpower Sri Lanka in Durham

England secured a commanding victory over Sri Lanka in Durham, with off-spinner Will Jacks producing the finest bowling performance of his international career to dismantle the tourists' batting lineup.

Jacks Delivers a Masterclass

Will Jacks was the undisputed star of the match, registering remarkable figures of 5 for 22 — a new career-best for the Surrey all-rounder. His disciplined yet incisive spell left Sri Lanka's batters struggling to find answers, as wickets tumbled at regular intervals throughout the innings.

The performance underlined Jacks' growing importance to England's white-ball setup, demonstrating that he is far more than simply a useful lower-order batter. His ability to extract turn and deceive batters in the air proved too much for a Sri Lankan side unable to mount a meaningful resistance.

Sri Lanka Fail to Cope Under Pressure

Sri Lanka's batters found conditions in Durham difficult to navigate, and Jacks' sharp off-spin made their task all the more challenging. The touring side's collapse handed England control of the contest early, and the hosts never relinquished that grip on proceedings.

The Sri Lankan camp will be deeply disappointed with the performance, particularly given the batting talent available within the squad. A failure to build meaningful partnerships proved costly as Jacks worked his way through the lineup with clinical precision.

England Continue Their Dominant Home Form

The victory adds to England's impressive record on home soil, with the team showcasing the depth and quality at their disposal. The win will serve as a timely reminder to Sri Lanka of the work still required if they are to challenge the world's top sides consistently in limited-overs cricket.

For Jacks, the career-best figures represent a significant milestone and will no doubt strengthen his claim for a regular place in England's playing XI in the matches ahead.