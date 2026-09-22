Central Bank of Sri Lanka Issues Asset Freezing Orders Against Six Companies and Their Directors

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has taken decisive regulatory action by issuing freezing orders against six companies and their respective directors, barring them from accessing or transacting with their financial assets.

Sweeping Regulatory Crackdown

The move marks a significant intervention by the country's apex monetary authority, signalling its continued commitment to safeguarding the integrity of Sri Lanka's financial system. The freezing orders effectively prevent the implicated companies and their leadership from conducting any financial transactions or disposing of assets until further notice.

What Asset Freezing Orders Mean

When the Central Bank issues a freezing order, the affected parties are legally prohibited from:

Withdrawing or transferring funds held in bank accounts

Selling or disposing of property and other financial assets

Conducting business transactions that involve the movement of funds

Wider Implications

Such regulatory measures are typically pursued when authorities identify potential violations of financial laws, including unauthorised deposit-taking, fraudulent investment schemes, or breaches of the Banking Act and Finance Business Act.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has repeatedly warned the public to deal only with licensed financial institutions and to verify the credentials of any entity offering financial services or investment opportunities.

Members of the public who may have had dealings with the affected companies are urged to remain vigilant and to contact the Central Bank of Sri Lanka for guidance on their options going forward.

Further details regarding the identities of the six companies and their directors, as well as the specific grounds for the freezing orders, are expected to be disclosed by the CBSL through official channels. Lanka Newspapers will provide updates as more information becomes available.