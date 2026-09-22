German Firm Muhlbauer Secures Nearly €5 Million Contract to Supply Sri Lanka's New Identity Cards

German technology company Muhlbauer has been awarded a contract worth €4.93 million to supply Sri Lanka with five million pre-printed polycarbonate cards intended for use in the country's National Identity Card system.

A Significant Government Procurement Deal

The contract represents a notable procurement exercise by the Sri Lankan government as authorities continue efforts to modernise the national identification infrastructure. Polycarbonate cards are widely regarded as a more durable and secure alternative to traditional card materials, offering enhanced resistance to tampering and counterfeiting.

About Muhlbauer

Muhlbauer is a well-established German firm with extensive experience in identification technology, document personalisation, and smart card solutions. The company operates across multiple countries and has a strong track record in delivering secure document systems for governments worldwide.

Modernising Sri Lanka's NIC System

Sri Lanka has been progressively upgrading its National Identity Card programme in recent years, with polycarbonate-based cards forming a central part of that modernisation drive. The new cards are expected to offer citizens a more secure and longer-lasting form of identification.

The awarding of this contract to an internationally recognised technology supplier signals the government's commitment to bringing Sri Lanka's identification systems in line with contemporary global standards. Further details regarding the timeline for card production and distribution are yet to be officially announced.