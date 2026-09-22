Colombo Stocks Recover to Post Gains After Sri Lanka Earns Sovereign Rating Upgrade

Market Bounces Back From Early Losses

The Colombo Stock Exchange staged a commendable recovery on Tuesday, shaking off an early session slump to close in positive territory following a significant sovereign credit rating upgrade for Sri Lanka. The development buoyed investor sentiment and helped the All Share Price Index (ASPI) reverse initial losses to end the day on a stronger footing.

Sovereign Rating Upgrade Lifts Confidence

The rating upgrade, a milestone reflecting the country's ongoing economic stabilisation efforts, provided fresh optimism among market participants. Sri Lanka has been working to rebuild its financial credibility following the severe economic crisis of recent years, and the upgraded sovereign rating signals growing international confidence in the island nation's recovery trajectory.

Key Stocks Drive the Turnaround

Several blue-chip counters played a pivotal role in pulling the ASPI out of the red. The primary positive contributors to the index's recovery included:

Access Engineering

Overseas Realty

Dialog Axiata

Hatton National Bank (HNB)

These counters collectively absorbed the downward pressure felt during early trading and helped steer the broader market toward a positive close.

A Positive Signal for Sri Lanka's Economy

Market analysts view the day's performance as an encouraging sign for Sri Lanka's capital markets. A sovereign rating upgrade typically reduces borrowing costs and attracts foreign investment, both of which are critical components of the country's broader economic recovery programme.

Investors and economists alike will be watching closely in the coming sessions to see whether Tuesday's recovery can be sustained and whether the rating upgrade translates into longer-term market momentum.