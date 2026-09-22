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Colombo Stocks Recover to Post Gains After Sri Lanka Earns Sovereign Rating Upgrade

22 Sep 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
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Colombo Stocks Recover to Post Gains After Sri Lanka Earns Sovereign Rating Upgrade

Market Bounces Back From Early Losses

The Colombo Stock Exchange staged a commendable recovery on Tuesday, shaking off an early session slump to close in positive territory following a significant sovereign credit rating upgrade for Sri Lanka. The development buoyed investor sentiment and helped the All Share Price Index (ASPI) reverse initial losses to end the day on a stronger footing.

Sovereign Rating Upgrade Lifts Confidence

The rating upgrade, a milestone reflecting the country's ongoing economic stabilisation efforts, provided fresh optimism among market participants. Sri Lanka has been working to rebuild its financial credibility following the severe economic crisis of recent years, and the upgraded sovereign rating signals growing international confidence in the island nation's recovery trajectory.

Key Stocks Drive the Turnaround

Several blue-chip counters played a pivotal role in pulling the ASPI out of the red. The primary positive contributors to the index's recovery included:

  • Access Engineering
  • Overseas Realty
  • Dialog Axiata
  • Hatton National Bank (HNB)

These counters collectively absorbed the downward pressure felt during early trading and helped steer the broader market toward a positive close.

A Positive Signal for Sri Lanka's Economy

Market analysts view the day's performance as an encouraging sign for Sri Lanka's capital markets. A sovereign rating upgrade typically reduces borrowing costs and attracts foreign investment, both of which are critical components of the country's broader economic recovery programme.

Investors and economists alike will be watching closely in the coming sessions to see whether Tuesday's recovery can be sustained and whether the rating upgrade translates into longer-term market momentum.

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💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

H
Hashini Madushani 22 Sep 2026

rating upgrade means what exactly for normal ppl like us, prices still high no

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Nadeesha Kumari 22 Sep 2026

HNB and Dialog performing well, at least blue chips are holding

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Roshan Bandara 22 Sep 2026

finally some good news, market going up is good sign for all of us

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Nimal Fernando 22 Sep 2026

dont celebrate too early, last time also same thing happened then dropped again

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