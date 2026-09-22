Cabinet Greenlights Publication of New Sri Lanka Cricket Bill in Government Gazette

Major Step Forward for Cricket Governance in Sri Lanka

The Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval for the Sri Lanka Cricket Draft Bill to be published in the Government Gazette, marking a significant milestone in the effort to reform and strengthen the administration of cricket in the island nation.

What This Means for Sri Lanka Cricket

The gazette notification is a key procedural step in the legislative process, paving the way for the draft bill to eventually be presented before Parliament for debate and enactment. Once passed into law, the new legislation is expected to bring sweeping changes to the governance structure of Sri Lanka Cricket, the national body responsible for organising and overseeing the sport at all levels.

Sri Lanka Cricket has faced repeated scrutiny over the years regarding its administrative practices, financial transparency, and overall management. Lawmakers and cricket stakeholders have long called for updated legislation to better regulate the sport and bring its governance in line with international standards.

A Long-Awaited Reform

The move has been welcomed by those who believe the existing legal framework governing cricket in Sri Lanka is outdated and insufficient to address the complexities of modern sports administration. A revised bill is seen as a crucial tool to ensure accountability, proper financial oversight, and fair elections within the cricket board.

The Cabinet's approval signals the government's commitment to placing Sri Lanka Cricket on a more stable and transparent administrative footing.

The draft bill will now be made available through the Government Gazette, allowing the public and relevant stakeholders to review its contents ahead of further parliamentary proceedings. Citizens, cricket officials, and sports bodies will have the opportunity to study the proposed legislation before it advances through the formal lawmaking process.

Cricket's Place in Sri Lankan Society

Cricket holds an unparalleled place in Sri Lankan culture and national identity. The sport commands a massive following across the country, and the performance and management of the national team are matters of deep public interest. Ensuring that Sri Lanka Cricket operates under a robust and modern legal framework is therefore considered essential not only for the sport itself but for the national pride it carries.

Further details on the specific provisions contained within the draft bill are expected to emerge once the gazette publication is made official.

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