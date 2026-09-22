Police Open Contempt of Court Probe Against Former Minister Wimal Weerawansa

The Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) has launched a formal investigation into former Minister Wimal Weerawansa over allegations of contempt of court, authorities have confirmed.

Investigation Underway

The CCIB, Sri Lanka's specialised criminal investigations unit, has taken up the matter amid concerns that Weerawansa, the outspoken politician and leader of the National Freedom Front, may have engaged in conduct that amounts to a violation of court orders or proceedings.

The move signals a significant development in the legal challenges surrounding the veteran politician, who has long been a polarising figure in Sri Lankan public life.

What Is Contempt of Court?

Contempt of court refers to any action that shows disrespect for the authority, dignity, or orders of a court of law. Such offences can carry serious legal consequences, including fines or imprisonment, depending on the nature and severity of the conduct in question.

What Happens Next

Investigators are expected to examine the available evidence before determining whether formal charges should be recommended. The outcome of the CCIB's inquiry will likely have significant implications for Weerawansa's political standing.

No official statement has been issued by Weerawansa or his party in response to the investigation at the time of reporting. The case is expected to draw close attention from both legal observers and political circles as it progresses.

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