Parliamentary Delegation Eyes Saudi Arabia Trip to Address Sivarasa's Case

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath revealed in Parliament today that a high-level parliamentary delegation is being proposed to travel to Saudi Arabia in connection with the ongoing case involving politician Sivarasa, signalling the Sri Lankan government's intent to pursue the matter through direct diplomatic engagement.

Deputy Speaker to Lead the Mission

According to Foreign Minister Herath, the proposed delegation would be headed by Deputy Speaker Rizvi Salih and is expected to include members from both the ruling party and opposition benches, reflecting a broadly united parliamentary front on the issue.

Government Signals Strong Diplomatic Push

The Foreign Minister's announcement underscores the seriousness with which the Sri Lankan government is treating the case, opting to deploy senior legislative figures rather than rely solely on routine diplomatic channels to resolve the matter.

A cross-party composition of the delegation is seen as a significant move, intended to demonstrate that Sri Lanka speaks with a unified voice when advocating for its citizens and lawmakers abroad.

Details Still Being Finalised

While the proposal has been put forward, further details regarding the exact timing of the visit and the full composition of the delegation are yet to be confirmed. Parliament is expected to receive updates as the diplomatic arrangements progress.

The development is being closely watched by political observers and civil society groups, who view the case as an important test of Sri Lanka's commitment to protecting its representatives and citizens facing legal challenges in foreign jurisdictions.

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