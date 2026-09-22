Pakistan-Administered Kashmir Enters Fourth Month of Internet Blackout Amid Arrests and Deadly Unrest

More than 100 days have passed since Pakistani authorities imposed sweeping internet restrictions across Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir (PaJK), with mobile data and broadband services continuing to remain suspended as the region grapples with mounting civil unrest, arrests of activists, and deadly violence.

A Region Cut Off

The prolonged communications blackout has left millions of residents in PaJK cut off from the outside world, unable to access basic online services, conduct business digitally, or communicate freely with family members abroad. The shutdown, one of the longest of its kind in the region's recent history, has drawn sharp criticism from human rights organisations and press freedom advocates.

The restrictions were initially imposed amid a wave of public protests driven by longstanding grievances over rising costs of living, electricity tariffs, and demands for greater political autonomy. What began as targeted curbs quickly expanded into a near-total communications blackout affecting communities across the territory.

Arrests and Crackdowns

Alongside the internet shutdown, authorities have reportedly detained a significant number of activists, protest leaders, and ordinary citizens who participated in demonstrations. Critics argue that the twin measures — cutting communications while simultaneously arresting dissidents — have been deliberately deployed to suppress organised opposition and prevent information about the situation from reaching the international community.

Civil society groups operating in the region have raised alarm over what they describe as a systematic effort to silence voices of dissent under the cover of a communications blackout.

Deadly Violence Adds to Tensions

The unrest has not been without bloodshed. Reports indicate that clashes between security forces and protesters have resulted in fatalities, further inflaming public anger and deepening mistrust between residents and the authorities. The exact death toll has been difficult to independently verify, in large part due to the ongoing restrictions on communications and the movement of journalists within the territory.

Broader Implications

The situation in PaJK has attracted attention beyond South Asia, with international human rights bodies calling on Pakistani authorities to restore internet access immediately and release those detained in connection with the protests. Observers note that prolonged internet shutdowns carry severe economic consequences, disrupting trade, education, and access to healthcare information for ordinary citizens.

Internet services have been suspended for over 100 consecutive days

Activists and protest leaders have been arrested across the territory

Deadly clashes between security forces and demonstrators have been reported

Human rights groups are calling for the immediate restoration of communications

As of the time of writing, no firm timeline has been provided by Pakistani authorities for the restoration of internet services, leaving the people of Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir in a prolonged state of isolation and uncertainty.

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