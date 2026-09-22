Fitch Upgrades Sri Lanka's Credit Rating to B- Amid Improving Economic Resilience

Sri Lanka has received a significant vote of confidence from one of the world's leading credit rating agencies, with Fitch Ratings upgrading the island nation's long-term credit rating to B-minus, citing strengthened economic buffers as the primary driver behind the decision.

A Milestone in Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

The upgrade marks a meaningful step forward for a country that has been navigating one of the most severe economic crises in its modern history. Following the devastating financial collapse of 2022, which led to a sovereign debt default and widespread shortages of fuel, medicine, and essential goods, Sri Lanka has been working methodically to stabilise its economy and restore credibility with international financial institutions and investors.

Fitch's decision to raise the rating reflects growing confidence in the country's ability to manage its fiscal affairs and rebuild the financial reserves that were critically depleted during the crisis period.

Stronger Buffers Drive the Decision

The agency pointed to stronger economic buffers as the key justification for the rating improvement. This broadly refers to factors such as improved foreign exchange reserves, progress on debt restructuring, and a more stable macroeconomic environment that has taken shape under Sri Lanka's ongoing International Monetary Fund programme.

A B-minus rating, while still considered speculative grade, signals that the agency views Sri Lanka as having a reduced — though not eliminated — risk of defaulting on its financial obligations compared to its previous standing.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

An improved credit rating carries several practical implications for the country:

Greater attractiveness to foreign investors who had largely stayed on the sidelines during the crisis

Potential access to international capital markets at more manageable borrowing costs

A stronger signal to multilateral lenders and development partners about the country's fiscal trajectory

Improved overall sovereign credibility on the global stage

Cautious Optimism Warranted

While the upgrade is undoubtedly a positive development, economists and policy observers are likely to caution that significant challenges remain. Sri Lanka's debt burden continues to be substantial, poverty levels have risen in the wake of the crisis, and the cost of living remains a pressing concern for ordinary citizens across the country.

The government will need to sustain its reform momentum and maintain fiscal discipline to continue climbing the ratings ladder and translate macroeconomic improvements into tangible relief for the broader population.

Nevertheless, the Fitch upgrade represents one of the clearest signs yet that Sri Lanka's long road to economic recovery is moving in the right direction — a development that will be welcomed by policymakers, the business community, and citizens alike.