Supreme Court Clears Path for Judges' Retirement Age Bill Without Public Referendum

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has determined that a controversial parliamentary Bill seeking to raise the retirement age of judges does not require approval through a public referendum, according to Speaker Jagath Wickremaratna.

Court's Ruling Opens Legislative Route

The Speaker confirmed that the apex court's ruling effectively clears the way for the Bill to proceed through the standard parliamentary process, removing what could have been a significant procedural hurdle. Had the Supreme Court ruled otherwise, the legislation would have been required to go before the Sri Lankan public in a nationwide referendum before it could become law.

The Bill, which proposes amending the existing retirement age provisions applicable to judges, had attracted considerable attention and debate since its introduction, with questions raised over whether it touched upon constitutional provisions that demand a higher threshold of public approval.

Significance of the Ruling

Under Sri Lanka's constitutional framework, certain legislative changes — particularly those affecting entrenched clauses — must secure not only a two-thirds majority in Parliament but also a public mandate through a referendum. The Supreme Court's latest determination signals that this Bill does not cross that constitutional threshold.

Speaker Wickremaratna's announcement provides clarity on how Parliament will proceed, with lawmakers now able to debate and vote on the legislation through the ordinary legislative process.

A Matter of Judicial Independence

The proposed changes to judicial retirement age have sparked broader conversations about the independence of Sri Lanka's judiciary and the extent to which legislative adjustments to such provisions are appropriate. Critics and legal observers have been closely watching the Bill's progression, raising concerns about potential implications for the balance of power between the legislature and the judiciary.

With the Supreme Court having now weighed in, attention turns to Parliament, where the Bill is expected to face further scrutiny and debate among legislators in the coming weeks.

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