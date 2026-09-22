Fitch Lifts Sri Lanka's Credit Rating to 'B-' in Landmark Vote of Confidence

Global credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has upgraded Sri Lanka's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from 'CCC+' to 'B-', assigning a Stable Outlook in a development that signals growing international confidence in the island nation's economic recovery.

A Significant Step Forward

The upgrade marks a meaningful milestone for Sri Lanka, which has been navigating one of the most severe economic crises in its post-independence history. Fitch's revised assessment reflects recognition of the country's sustained efforts to restore macroeconomic stability following years of financial turbulence.

According to Fitch, the decision to raise the rating was driven by the successful implementation of macro-stabilization policies, supported by a series of structural reforms that have collectively worked to ease external financing pressures and reduce economic vulnerabilities.

What the Upgrade Means

A credit rating upgrade from a major agency such as Fitch carries significant practical implications for Sri Lanka. An improved rating generally lowers the perceived risk of lending to the country, which can translate into better borrowing terms on international markets and greater appetite from foreign investors.

The Long-Term IDR has moved from 'CCC+' to 'B-', reflecting reduced default risk.

The Stable Outlook indicates Fitch does not anticipate a further rating change in the near term.

The upgrade is underpinned by structural economic reforms and disciplined fiscal management.

Road to Recovery

Sri Lanka defaulted on its external debt in 2022 amid a catastrophic foreign exchange shortage that left the country unable to finance essential imports, including fuel, medicine, and food. The ensuing crisis triggered widespread public unrest and a dramatic political upheaval.

Since then, successive administrations have worked alongside the International Monetary Fund under a bailout programme aimed at stabilising public finances, rebuilding foreign reserves, and implementing long-overdue structural changes to state institutions and revenue collection.

The upgrade reflects the implementation of macro-stabilization policies, underpinned by structural reforms, which have eased external financing risks.

The Fitch decision is widely expected to be received as an encouraging signal both domestically and internationally, reinforcing the narrative that Sri Lanka's painful but necessary economic adjustments are beginning to bear fruit. Analysts note, however, that the country must sustain reform momentum to continue climbing the ratings ladder and fully restore creditor confidence.