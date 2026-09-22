Fitch Upgrades Sri Lanka's Credit Rating to 'B-' With Stable Outlook in Major Boost for Economy

Global credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has upgraded Sri Lanka's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to 'B-' with a stable outlook, marking a significant milestone in the island nation's ongoing economic recovery following its historic debt crisis.

A Vote of Confidence in Sri Lanka's Recovery

The upgrade represents a meaningful step forward for Sri Lanka, which has been working to rebuild its economic credibility after suffering its worst financial crisis in decades. The move by Fitch signals growing international confidence in the country's fiscal reforms and debt restructuring efforts.

A 'B-' rating, while still within speculative territory, indicates that Sri Lanka is making measurable progress in stabilising its public finances and meeting its external obligations. The stable outlook attached to the rating further suggests that Fitch does not anticipate a downgrade in the near term, provided the country maintains its current reform trajectory.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

Credit rating upgrades carry significant practical consequences for a recovering economy. A higher rating can:

Reduce the cost of future government borrowing on international markets

Attract greater foreign direct investment and portfolio inflows

Strengthen investor sentiment toward Sri Lankan assets

Improve the country's standing in negotiations with multilateral lenders

Context of the Upgrade

Sri Lanka declared its first-ever sovereign debt default in April 2022 as foreign exchange reserves collapsed, triggering widespread fuel, medicine, and essential goods shortages that led to unprecedented public protests and a change of government. Since then, the country has been implementing an International Monetary Fund-backed reform programme aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability.

The Fitch upgrade comes as Sri Lanka has made notable headway in restructuring its external debt with bilateral and commercial creditors, a key condition for continued IMF programme support.

The stable outlook indicates Fitch's expectation that Sri Lanka will sustain its reform momentum and honour its restructured debt commitments going forward.

Economists and market observers are likely to view the Fitch decision as an encouraging signal that Sri Lanka's painstaking road to recovery is yielding tangible results, though authorities have cautioned that significant challenges remain ahead in fully restoring the country's economic health.