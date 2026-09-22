Police Open Fire to Stop Fleeing Vehicle in Dramatic Pannala Chase

A high-speed pursuit in Pannala ended in a dramatic arrest on Tuesday (22) after police were forced to open fire at the tyres of a fleeing vehicle to bring it to a halt, with the entire incident captured on camera.

Chase Unfolds on Pannala Roads

Officers gave chase after a car attempted to evade police in the Pannala area. As the vehicle refused to stop, police discharged their firearms targeting the tyres of the car in a bid to disable it and prevent the suspect from escaping.

The tactic proved effective, bringing the chase to a swift conclusion and allowing officers to move in and make an arrest on the scene.

Incident Caught on Camera

The pursuit and subsequent arrest were recorded on camera, providing a vivid account of the tense confrontation between law enforcement and the fleeing suspect. Such footage has drawn significant public attention to the incident.

Police Response

Sri Lanka Police have confirmed that an arrest was made following the chase. Further details regarding the identity of the suspect and the circumstances that prompted the pursuit are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

Authorities have not reported any injuries in connection with the incident. The case remains under active investigation by the Pannala Police division.

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