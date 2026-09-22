Sri Lanka Set to Roll Out Roadside Drug Testing for Drivers in Major Road Safety Push

Sri Lanka is preparing to introduce roadside drug-testing kits for motorists within the coming months, marking a significant step forward in the country's efforts to combat drug-impaired driving and improve road safety across the island.

A New Tool in the Fight Against Drugged Driving

Authorities are moving to equip traffic enforcement officers with portable drug-testing kits that can be deployed at roadsides, allowing police to screen drivers suspected of being under the influence of narcotics on the spot. The initiative is expected to be launched within months, signalling a more aggressive stance by the government on road safety enforcement.

The move comes as concerns over drug-impaired driving continue to grow, with law enforcement agencies acknowledging that existing measures have been insufficient in detecting and deterring motorists who take to the roads while under the influence of controlled substances.

What the Testing Will Involve

The roadside kits are designed to provide rapid results, enabling officers to identify the presence of drugs in a driver's system without the need for immediate laboratory testing. This kind of frontline screening tool is already widely used in several countries as part of routine traffic policing operations.

Portable testing kits to be made available to traffic police units

Drivers suspected of drug impairment can be tested at the roadside

Results are expected to be delivered rapidly to assist officers in making enforcement decisions

Broader Road Safety Context

Sri Lanka has long grappled with a troubling road safety record, with traffic accidents claiming hundreds of lives each year. While alcohol-impaired driving has historically received greater public attention, drug-impaired driving has increasingly emerged as a serious concern for authorities and road safety advocates alike.

The introduction of drug-testing kits is expected to complement existing breath-testing procedures for alcohol, creating a more comprehensive framework for detecting impaired drivers before they cause harm on public roads.

The initiative represents one of the most concrete steps taken by Sri Lankan authorities to directly address drug-impaired driving through frontline enforcement measures.

Further details regarding the specific substances the kits will screen for, the scale of the rollout, and the legal framework governing their use are expected to be announced as the programme approaches its launch date. Road safety groups and members of the public are likely to welcome the development as a long-overdue measure to make Sri Lanka's roads safer for all.