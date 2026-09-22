Sri Lanka's Passport Ranked 169th in the World, New Global Index Reveals

Sri Lanka's passport has been ranked 169th globally, according to the latest international passport index rankings, placing the island nation among the lower tier of travel documents worldwide in terms of visa-free access and mobility freedom.

What the Ranking Means

Passport rankings are determined by the number of destinations a passport holder can access without requiring a prior visa, or with visa-on-arrival facilities. A lower ranking indicates that Sri Lankan passport holders face greater travel restrictions compared to citizens of higher-ranked nations, often requiring them to obtain visas in advance for a wide range of countries.

A Continued Challenge for Sri Lankan Travellers

The ranking highlights an ongoing challenge for Sri Lankan nationals who wish to travel abroad for tourism, business, or educational purposes. Holders of the Sri Lankan passport are required to go through often lengthy and costly visa application processes for many popular destinations across Europe, North America, and beyond.

In contrast, passports from countries such as Japan, Singapore, and several European nations consistently top global rankings, granting their holders access to well over 190 destinations with minimal restrictions.

Regional Context

Within South Asia, Sri Lanka's ranking reflects a broader regional trend, where passport strength remains comparatively limited against global standards. Improving diplomatic ties and bilateral visa agreements could play a significant role in strengthening the Sri Lankan passport's global standing in the years ahead.

Authorities and travel analysts have long called for greater government efforts to negotiate visa-free or visa-on-arrival arrangements with more countries, which would ease the burden on Sri Lankan travellers and boost the country's international connectivity.