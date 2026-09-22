Mandhana's Six-Hitting Blitz Crushes Sri Lanka as Hosts Crumble for Just 69

Indian women's cricket star Smriti Mandhana produced a devastating batting display, smashing seven sixes off just 45 balls to overwhelm Sri Lanka in a commanding performance that left the hosts reeling.

Mandhana's Explosive Innings

Mandhana was in breathtaking form as she punished the Sri Lankan bowlers with a flurry of boundaries, hitting seven maximums in a blistering knock that showcased her aggressive intent from the outset. The left-handed opener's innings set the tone for the entire contest, putting Sri Lanka under enormous pressure before they had even faced a ball with the bat.

Her display of clean hitting and precise stroke-making was a reminder of why she is regarded as one of the most dangerous batters in women's cricket today. The Sri Lankan bowling attack had no answer to her ruthless aggression as she found the boundary at will.

Sri Lanka Bowled Out for a Meagre 69

Faced with a formidable target set up by Mandhana's explosive contribution, the Sri Lankan batting lineup collapsed dramatically, with the entire side being dismissed for just 69 runs. The total was a thoroughly disappointing effort that reflected the gulf in class between the two sides on the day.

Sri Lanka's batters struggled to build any meaningful partnerships as wickets fell at regular intervals, offering little resistance to the Indian bowling attack throughout the innings.

A Difficult Day for Lankan Cricket

The result will serve as a sobering reminder of the work still needed to elevate Sri Lanka's women's team to a consistently competitive level against top-ranked opposition. Facing a player of Mandhana's calibre requires not only disciplined bowling but also the batting resilience to respond under pressure — both of which proved elusive on this occasion.

For India, the comprehensive victory will be celebrated as a polished all-round team performance, with Mandhana's fireworks with the bat providing the standout moment of the match.

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