Chinese Firm Secures $40.8 Million Contract to Build Jet Fuel Pipeline from Muthurajawela to BIA

Sri Lanka has awarded a major infrastructure contract worth over $40 million to a Chinese company for the construction of a jet fuel pipeline connecting Muthurajawela to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), marking a significant step forward in modernising the country's aviation fuel supply network.

Contract Details

The project has been valued at $40.84 million in addition to Rs 8,548.75 million, with all applicable taxes included in the total contract figure. The pipeline is expected to streamline the delivery of aviation fuel to BIA, reducing logistical bottlenecks and improving operational efficiency at the country's primary international gateway.

Strategic Importance

The Muthurajawela area, located along the Western coastline north of Colombo, is home to key fuel storage and distribution infrastructure. A dedicated pipeline linking this facility directly to BIA would eliminate the current dependence on road-based fuel transportation, which is subject to traffic delays, higher costs, and greater safety risks.

Aviation industry observers have long called for such an upgrade, noting that a reliable and efficient jet fuel supply chain is critical to supporting Sri Lanka's ambitions of expanding its aviation sector and attracting increased international airline traffic.

Chinese Involvement in Sri Lankan Infrastructure

The awarding of this contract to a Chinese firm continues a broader trend of Chinese companies participating in major infrastructure development projects across Sri Lanka. China has been a prominent partner in the island nation's infrastructure landscape, with involvement spanning ports, roads, power generation, and urban development.

This latest contract is expected to attract scrutiny from analysts and policymakers who closely monitor the terms and conditions under which such agreements are structured, particularly in the context of Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery efforts.

Outlook

With the project now formally awarded, attention turns to the implementation timeline and whether the pipeline can be delivered efficiently to begin serving BIA's growing fuel demands. Authorities are expected to release further details regarding the construction schedule and oversight arrangements in the coming weeks.