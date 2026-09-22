Cabinet Greenlights New Cricket Bill, Paving Way for Major Governance Overhaul at Sri Lanka Cricket

Sri Lanka's Cabinet has approved the Sri Lanka Cricket Bill, clearing it for gazette notification and a subsequent vote in Parliament, marking a significant step toward restructuring the administration of the country's most popular sport.

A Push for Accountability

The move signals the government's intention to tighten its grip on the governance of Sri Lanka Cricket, an institution that has long been at the centre of controversy, financial mismanagement allegations, and internal power struggles. By pushing the bill through Cabinet, authorities are signalling a firm commitment to bringing greater transparency and accountability to the sport's highest administrative body.

Interim Committee in Place

Ahead of the bill's formal passage through Parliament, the government has already appointed an interim committee to oversee Sri Lanka Cricket's day-to-day operations. The move ensures continuity in administration while the legislative process runs its course, preventing any potential power vacuum at the helm of what is widely regarded as one of the country's most lucrative sporting organisations.

What Comes Next

With Cabinet approval secured, the bill will now be published in the Government Gazette before being presented to Parliament for a formal vote. If passed, the legislation is expected to introduce sweeping changes to how Sri Lanka Cricket is structured, managed, and held accountable to both the government and the cricketing public.

Cricket remains deeply embedded in Sri Lankan culture, and the governance of the national board directly impacts everything from player development pathways to the hosting of high-profile international matches. Supporters of the bill argue that stronger oversight is long overdue, while critics will be watching closely to ensure political interference does not compromise the sport's independence.

Further details on the specific provisions of the bill are expected to emerge once the gazette notification is published.

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