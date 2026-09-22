India Thrash Sri Lanka 16-1 in Dominant Hockey Display to Claim Second Straight Victory

The Indian men's hockey team delivered a ruthless performance against Sri Lanka, recording a commanding 16-1 victory to secure back-to-back wins in their ongoing campaign. The one-sided contest left little doubt about the gulf in class between the two sides, with India's players controlling the match from start to finish.

India Overwhelm Sri Lanka from the Outset

Sri Lanka's players found themselves completely outmatched as India's forward line tore through their defence repeatedly throughout the game. The Indian attackers were relentless in their approach, converting chance after chance and barely allowing their opponents a moment to settle into the contest.

Sri Lanka managed to find the net just once during the match, offering a brief moment of consolation amid an otherwise difficult afternoon for the island nation's hockey side. Despite the heavy defeat, the Sri Lankan team's lone goal reflected at least some fighting spirit in the face of an overwhelming opposition.

India Continue Impressive Form

The 16-1 scoreline marked India's second consecutive win, highlighting the team's strong momentum and cohesion as a unit. The Indian side demonstrated clinical finishing, disciplined defensive structure, and high-tempo play that consistently unsettled the Sri Lankan formation.

For Sri Lanka, the result serves as a stark reminder of the work still required to close the gap with Asia's top hockey nations. While the scoreline was difficult to absorb, the experience of competing against a high-quality opponent like India will be valuable for the development of Sri Lankan hockey moving forward.

India's dominant display is expected to boost confidence within the squad as they look to maintain their winning momentum in the matches ahead.

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