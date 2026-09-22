Sri Lanka Court Convicts 14 Over Easter Sunday Bombings That Killed 279

A Sri Lankan court has found 14 individuals guilty in connection with the devastating Easter Sunday terror attacks that claimed the lives of 279 people, marking a significant milestone in one of the country's most tragic chapters in recent history.

A Landmark Verdict Years in the Making

The convictions represent a major step forward in Sri Lanka's pursuit of justice following the coordinated suicide bombings that tore through churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday in April 2019. The attacks, which also left hundreds more injured, shocked the nation and drew widespread international condemnation.

The Scale of the Attacks

The Easter Sunday bombings targeted worshippers and tourists at multiple locations across the island, including prominent churches in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa, as well as high-end hotels in the capital. The attacks were carried out by a local Islamist extremist group and were later linked to the Islamic State network.

279 people were killed in the coordinated attacks

Hundreds more sustained serious injuries

Multiple churches and hotels were targeted simultaneously

14 individuals have now been convicted by the Sri Lankan court

Justice for Victims and Families

For the families of the victims, who have endured years of grief and uncertainty, the verdict brings a measure of long-awaited justice. The trial process has been closely watched both domestically and internationally, with many hoping the outcome would provide some sense of closure to those who lost loved ones in the tragedy.

The convictions send a clear message that those responsible for acts of terror against the people of Sri Lanka will be held accountable under the full force of the law.

Ongoing Questions Over State Failures

Despite the convictions, questions continue to linger over the intelligence failures that preceded the attacks. Reports had previously indicated that Sri Lankan authorities received advance warnings about a potential attack but failed to act swiftly enough to prevent the carnage. Calls for greater accountability at the highest levels of government and security services have persisted throughout the years since the bombings.

The verdict is expected to be welcomed by survivors and victim advocacy groups, though many maintain that the pursuit of full accountability — including for any institutional negligence — must continue.