Sri Lankan Court Hands Down Sentences to 15 Men for Roles in 2019 Easter Sunday Attacks

A Sri Lankan court has sentenced 15 men in connection with their involvement in the devastating Easter Sunday attacks of 2019, marking a significant moment in the country's long pursuit of justice for one of the deadliest terrorist incidents in its modern history.

A Landmark Verdict Years in the Making

The sentencing brings a measure of closure to a judicial process that has spanned several years, as Sri Lankan authorities worked to identify, prosecute, and convict individuals linked to the coordinated bombings that shook the island nation on April 21, 2019.

The attacks, which targeted three luxury hotels and three churches during Easter Sunday services, killed more than 260 people and left hundreds more injured. The victims included Sri Lankan citizens as well as foreign nationals, drawing international condemnation and triggering widespread grief across the country.

The Accused and Their Convictions

The 15 men sentenced by the court were found to have played varying roles in supporting or facilitating the attacks, which were carried out by suicide bombers linked to the local Islamist extremist group National Thowheed Jamath, which had ties to the Islamic State.

The attacks targeted St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo, St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, and Zion Church in Batticaloa.

Three five-star hotels — the Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand, and Kingsbury — were also bombed on the same morning.

The death toll exceeded 260, with over 500 people wounded.

Justice Still Unfolding

While this sentencing represents a notable step forward, legal proceedings related to the Easter Sunday attacks remain ongoing, with questions surrounding higher-level accountability and alleged intelligence failures continuing to demand answers from the families of victims and civil society groups.

The 2019 Easter Sunday attacks remain one of the worst acts of terrorism in Sri Lanka's history, and the pursuit of full accountability continues to be a deeply sensitive matter for thousands of affected families across the country.

Rights advocates and survivors' groups have repeatedly called for a comprehensive and transparent investigation that goes beyond the immediate perpetrators to examine the broader network that enabled the attacks, including any failures by state security institutions to act on prior intelligence warnings.

A Nation Still Healing

For many Sri Lankans, particularly the Christian community and those who lost loved ones in the blasts, the court's decision represents a painful but necessary step toward justice. However, advocacy groups stress that sentencing alone cannot substitute for full accountability at every level responsible for the tragedy.

Authorities have indicated that further legal proceedings are expected as the judicial system continues to work through the various cases stemming from the attacks.

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