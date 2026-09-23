Easter Sunday Massacre Trial: 15 Convicted Including Mastermind Naufer Moulavi

Colombo High Court Delivers Landmark Verdict in 2019 Easter Sunday Bombings Case

The Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar has delivered a landmark verdict in one of Sri Lanka's most devastating terrorist attacks, finding 15 out of 24 accused guilty in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday massacres. The verdict was handed down on the 22nd, marking a significant moment in the country's long pursuit of justice following the catastrophic bombings.

Mastermind Among Those Convicted

Among those found guilty was Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Naufer Moulavi, widely identified as the mastermind behind the coordinated attacks that shook the nation on Easter Sunday in April 2019. His conviction is considered the centrepiece of the high-profile case, which has been closely followed by victims' families, the legal community, and the broader Sri Lankan public since proceedings began.

Nine Accused Acquitted and Ordered Released

The three-judge Trial-at-Bar bench acquitted the remaining nine of the 24 accused, ordering their immediate release. The acquittals have drawn attention alongside the convictions, raising questions among some observers about the scope and reach of the investigation into the attacks.

A Case That Gripped the Nation

The Easter Sunday attacks of 21 April 2019 were among the deadliest acts of terrorism in Sri Lanka's history. Coordinated suicide bombings targeted three churches and three luxury hotels across Colombo, Negombo, and Batticaloa, killing over 260 people and injuring hundreds more. The attacks sent shockwaves through the island nation and drew widespread international condemnation.

The verdict represents a critical step toward accountability for one of the darkest days in modern Sri Lankan history, though many victims' families continue to call for a full and transparent accounting of all those responsible.

Legal Proceedings and Significance

The Trial-at-Bar mechanism, which convenes a panel of three High Court judges rather than a single judge, was employed given the extraordinary gravity and complexity of the case. The lengthy trial involved extensive witness testimony, forensic evidence, and legal arguments spanning several years.

The convictions are expected to be followed by sentencing proceedings, which will be watched closely by the families of victims and survivor communities across the country. Civil society groups and religious leaders have long called for swift and thorough justice in the case, and yesterday's verdict is being viewed as a meaningful, if partial, step in that direction.

Further details regarding the sentencing of the 15 convicted individuals are expected to emerge in the coming days as court proceedings continue.

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