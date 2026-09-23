Parliament Set to Vote on 22nd Constitutional Amendment This Friday

Sri Lanka's Parliament is scheduled to vote on the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution at 7.00 p.m. this Friday, September 25, parliamentary sources have confirmed.

The vote will follow a two-day debate on the proposed amendment, which is set to take place across September 24 and 25, giving lawmakers the opportunity to deliberate on the constitutional changes before the final decision is made.

The 22nd Amendment has been a significant point of focus in Sri Lanka's political landscape, with the parliamentary vote expected to be a defining moment in the country's ongoing constitutional reform process.

The outcome of Friday's vote is being closely watched by political observers and the public alike, as constitutional amendments require a specific threshold of parliamentary support to be passed into law.

Further details on the proceedings are expected to emerge as the debate gets underway in the coming days.

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