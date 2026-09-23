Sri Lanka Stumble in Gold Medal Chase as Fourth Wicket Falls

Sri Lanka's gold medal hopes came under pressure as the side lost their fourth wicket during a crucial innings in what has become a tense battle for the top prize.

The Lankan side found themselves in a difficult position after the fall of the fourth wicket, raising concerns among supporters following the team's progress in the competition.

The dismissal marked a significant moment in the match, with Sri Lanka needing a strong partnership from the remaining batters to steer the side towards a winning total and secure the gold medal they have been chasing throughout the tournament.

Pressure Mounts on Remaining Batters

With four wickets down, the responsibility falls squarely on the lower-middle order to rebuild the innings and provide the platform necessary for a competitive finish. The situation demands composure and calculated shot-making from the batters at the crease.

Sri Lankan fans and cricket enthusiasts across the island will be watching closely as the team fights to recover from this setback and push for what would be a memorable gold medal victory.

Further details on the match scorecard and final result are expected to emerge as the innings progresses.

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