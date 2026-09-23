NPP Government's Push for Power: Controversial Bills Raise Alarm Over State Control

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), which forms the ideological backbone of the National People's Power (NPP) government, has made little effort to conceal its ambitions to extend its reach well beyond the ordinary functions of governing — with its sights firmly set on consolidating an iron grip over the Sri Lankan state itself.

A Pattern With Historical Roots

This is not an unfamiliar pursuit for the JVP. The party previously attempted to seize control of the state through extra-parliamentary means on two separate occasions — both of which ended in failure and, ultimately, in tremendous human cost to the country. Critics argue that what the party could not achieve through insurrection, it now seeks to accomplish through legislative power.

Legislation as a Tool of Entrenchment

With a commanding parliamentary majority at its disposal, the NPP administration has moved to introduce a series of sweeping bills that many observers and opposition figures warn could fundamentally alter the balance of power in Sri Lanka. The concern is not merely about policy direction, but about the structural transformation of state institutions in ways that may be difficult to reverse.

Critics contend the proposed legislation is designed to bring key state institutions under tighter political control.

Opposition parties have raised alarm over the pace and nature of the bills being pushed through Parliament.

Civil society groups warn that checks and balances enshrined in Sri Lanka's democratic framework could be systematically weakened.

Opposition Voices Concern

The JVP's history reminds us that their ultimate goal has never simply been good governance — it has always been the transformation of the state in their own image.

Opposition lawmakers have been vocal in their warnings, urging the public not to be lulled into complacency by the government's reform-oriented rhetoric. They argue that the bills being tabled represent a calculated effort to embed the ruling party's influence across institutions that are meant to function independently of political interference.

A Critical Moment for Sri Lankan Democracy

Sri Lanka's democratic institutions, already tested by years of economic crisis and political instability, now face what many describe as a fresh and consequential stress test. Whether the NPP's legislative agenda represents genuine reform or a calculated power grab is a question that will define the country's political trajectory in the months ahead.

For ordinary Sri Lankans, who voted the NPP into power with hopes of accountability and change, the stakes could not be higher. The coming parliamentary sessions are expected to be fiercely contested as the battle over these controversial bills intensifies.

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