Prisons Department Opens Special Inquiry Into Clash Between Notorious Crime Figures Behind Bars

The Department of Prisons has initiated a special investigation following a violent clash between two alleged organised crime figures held in custody, authorities confirmed.

The incident involves Nadun Chinthaka Wickremeratne, widely known by his underworld alias "Harak Kata," and another alleged criminal figure identified as "Kehelbaddara Padme." The confrontation between the two inmates has raised serious concerns about security and discipline within Sri Lanka's prison system.

Probe Launched Amid Concerns Over Prison Security

Prison officials moved swiftly to launch the special inquiry following the altercation, signalling the Department's determination to maintain order and prevent organised crime networks from operating or settling scores within correctional facilities.

Both individuals are reportedly linked to organised criminal activity, and authorities are treating the incident with considerable urgency given the profiles of those involved.

Wider Implications for the Prison System

The clash has once again drawn public attention to the challenges faced by Sri Lanka's prison administration in managing high-risk inmates, particularly those with alleged ties to criminal gangs.

A special investigation team has been appointed by the Department of Prisons.

The incident involves two alleged organised crime figures held in detention.

Authorities are examining the full circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

The Department of Prisons has not yet released further details regarding the exact nature of the clash or whether any officers or other inmates were affected. A full report is expected once the investigation concludes.

Officials stressed that measures are being reviewed to prevent similar incidents and to ensure that criminal elements are unable to continue feuds or criminal coordination from within prison walls.

The outcome of the inquiry is expected to inform potential policy changes regarding the management and segregation of high-risk prisoners across Sri Lanka's correctional institutions.

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