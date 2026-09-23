IMF and Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Hold Talks on Programme Progress Ahead of Seventh Review

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister has held discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), examining the progress and outcomes of the country's ongoing IMF-backed economic recovery programme, with particular attention given to the forthcoming seventh review of the arrangement.

High-Level Engagement on Economic Recovery

The meeting brought together senior stakeholders to assess how Sri Lanka's reform agenda has been unfolding under the IMF-supported programme, which has served as a critical lifeline for the island nation since its historic economic crisis pushed it to seek international assistance.

The seventh review, a key milestone in the programme's progress, featured prominently in the discussions, reflecting the importance both parties place on ensuring continued momentum in Sri Lanka's economic stabilisation efforts.

Programme Under Scrutiny

Sri Lanka entered into its IMF programme as part of a broader effort to restore macroeconomic stability following the severe economic collapse that gripped the country in 2022. The programme has involved a series of fiscal reforms, revenue measures, and structural adjustments aimed at rebuilding public finances and restoring investor confidence.

Each successive review under the arrangement has assessed whether the government has met agreed benchmarks, with successful completions unlocking tranches of financial support from the Fund.

Looking Ahead

The latest high-level exchange signals the government's continued commitment to the reform process at a critical juncture. Observers note that maintaining strong engagement with the IMF remains essential for Sri Lanka as it seeks to sustain economic recovery, manage its debt restructuring obligations, and work towards long-term fiscal resilience.

Further details on the outcomes of the seventh review are expected to be made public following the completion of the formal review process.

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