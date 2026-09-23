Transport Ministry Suspends Route Permits of Buses Caught Using Kerosene as Fuel

The Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development has moved to temporarily suspend the route permits of a number of buses discovered to be running on kerosene, raising serious concerns about passenger safety and fuel regulation compliance across the country's public transport network.

Crackdown on Illegal Fuel Use

Authorities launched the punitive action after inspections revealed that certain bus operators had been illegally substituting kerosene for diesel in their vehicles. The use of kerosene as a fuel in passenger buses poses significant risks, including engine damage, increased emissions, and potential safety hazards for commuters.

The Ministry confirmed that the route permits of the offending buses have been suspended pending further investigation, effectively barring those vehicles from operating on their designated routes until the matter is resolved.

Passenger Safety at the Forefront

Officials stressed that the swift action was taken primarily to safeguard the travelling public. Kerosene, while cheaper than diesel, is not designed for use in road vehicles and can lead to unpredictable mechanical failures that put both passengers and other road users at risk.

The Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development confirmed that route permits of the buses found to be operating on kerosene have been temporarily suspended.

Operators Warned Against Violations

The Ministry used the occasion to issue a stern warning to all bus operators across Sri Lanka, urging strict compliance with fuel regulations and vehicle operating standards. Further inspections are expected to be carried out island-wide as authorities seek to root out similar violations within the passenger transport sector.

Bus operators found to be in breach of regulations risk not only permit suspensions but also potential legal action, the Ministry indicated. Commuters are encouraged to report any suspicious activity relating to public transport vehicles to the relevant authorities.