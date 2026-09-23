Senior Official Must Lead Saudi Mission to Save Condemned Sri Lankan, Says MP Mujibur

Lawmaker Calls for High-Level Intervention in Anojan's Death Row Case

A prominent Sri Lankan parliamentarian has urged the government to send a top-level delegation to Saudi Arabia to secure the release of a Sri Lankan national facing execution, insisting that nothing short of presidential or prime ministerial leadership will carry sufficient diplomatic weight to save the man's life.

High-Profile Leadership Demanded

Member of Parliament Mujibur Rahuman has called on either President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, or at the very least Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath to personally lead a diplomatic mission to Saudi Arabia on behalf of the condemned Sri Lankan, identified as Anojan.

The lawmaker stressed that the gravity of the situation demands the presence of the country's most senior leadership, arguing that a lower-level delegation would be unlikely to produce the results necessary to prevent the execution from going ahead.

A Race Against Time

Anojan, a Sri Lankan migrant worker currently on death row in Saudi Arabia, faces execution, prompting urgent calls from civil society groups, legal advocates and now parliamentarians for the Sri Lankan government to intervene at the highest possible level.

Rahuman made clear that the window for meaningful diplomatic action is narrowing rapidly, and that delay or a half-hearted response from Colombo could cost Anojan his life. He called on the government to treat the matter with the utmost urgency and to mobilise its most powerful diplomatic assets without hesitation.

Government Yet to Confirm Delegation Plans

As of the time of reporting, the government had not made a formal announcement regarding the composition or timing of any planned delegation to Saudi Arabia. Advocacy groups and family members of the condemned man continue to appeal to Sri Lankan authorities to act swiftly.

Sri Lanka has a large migrant worker community in Saudi Arabia, and cases involving Sri Lankan nationals facing capital punishment in the kingdom have historically required intensive diplomatic engagement to resolve. Rights activists have long urged successive governments to maintain dedicated support mechanisms for Sri Lankans at risk abroad.

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