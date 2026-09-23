Sajith Demands Answers on Ditwah Recovery as Estimated Losses Reach Rs. 2 Trillion

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa took to the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, invoking Standing Order 27(2) to demand a clear account from the government on the progress of recovery efforts in the Ditwah lagoon area, where estimated losses have been placed at a staggering Rs. 2 trillion.

Opposition Presses Government for Accountability

Premadasa used the parliamentary procedure to formally question the administration on what steps, if any, have been taken to address the situation and restore livelihoods and environmental stability in the affected region. The move signals growing frustration from the opposition over what it perceives as a lack of urgency and transparency from the government on the matter.

The Ditwah lagoon, located in the Ampara district of Sri Lanka's Eastern Province, is a ecologically sensitive area and an important resource for surrounding communities. Any significant damage or mismanagement there carries both environmental and economic consequences that can ripple across the region.

Staggering Financial Toll

With losses now estimated at approximately Rs. 2 trillion, the scale of the crisis has drawn considerable attention both within Parliament and among the wider public. Critics argue that the government has been slow to act and even slower to communicate a coherent recovery strategy to affected communities and stakeholders.

Opposition Leader Premadasa underscored that the people of the affected area deserve concrete answers and decisive action, not vague assurances.

Standing Order 27(2) allows members of Parliament to raise urgent matters of public importance, and Premadasa's use of the provision reflects the opposition's view that the Ditwah situation has reached a critical threshold requiring immediate governmental attention.

Government Yet to Provide Full Response

At the time of the parliamentary session, a comprehensive response from the government outlining specific milestones or a detailed recovery roadmap had not been made available. The opposition has called on the relevant ministers to present a full briefing to Parliament at the earliest opportunity.

Political observers note that the exchange is likely to intensify scrutiny on the administration as Sri Lanka continues to navigate a challenging economic environment, where public confidence in governance remains fragile. The Ditwah issue, with its enormous estimated financial implications, is expected to remain a flashpoint in parliamentary debate in the weeks ahead.