Sri Lanka Customs to Go Paperless from October 1 with Landmark Digital Declaration System

A Major Step Towards Modernising Trade at Sri Lanka's Borders

Sri Lanka Customs is set to roll out the country's first fully paperless customs declaration system on October 1, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the modernisation of the island nation's trade and border management infrastructure.

End of an Era for Paper-Based Processes

The landmark initiative signals a decisive move away from decades of paper-dependent procedures that have long been associated with delays, inefficiencies, and added costs for importers, exporters, and freight agents operating through Sri Lankan ports and airports.

The new digital declaration system is part of a broader effort by Sri Lanka Customs to streamline operations, reduce processing times, and align the country's trade facilitation practices with internationally recognised standards.

What the Change Means for Traders and Businesses

For businesses engaged in cross-border trade, the shift to a fully digital declaration process is expected to bring considerable benefits, including:

Faster clearance of goods through customs checkpoints

Reduced administrative burden on traders and customs agents

Lower risk of document loss or errors associated with manual paperwork

Greater transparency and traceability in the declaration process

Broader Reform Agenda

The October 2026 launch is seen as a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to improve its ranking in global trade ease indices and to attract greater foreign investment by demonstrating a commitment to regulatory modernisation. A more efficient customs environment is widely viewed as critical to supporting the country's post-economic crisis recovery and export growth ambitions.

Sri Lanka Customs has indicated that stakeholders, including customs brokers, freight forwarders, and importers, will be kept informed of the transition requirements ahead of the official launch date.