Parliament Greenlights Rs. 17.2 Billion to Ease Electricity Bill Burden on Sri Lankans

Parliament has approved a significant financial package aimed at providing relief to Sri Lankans struggling with their electricity bills, passing Supplementary Estimate No. 05 of 2026 on Wednesday.

A Major Financial Commitment

The approval, granted on 23 July, authorises the release of Rs. 17.213 billion in public funds specifically earmarked to assist consumers facing the pressure of rising electricity costs. The move signals a direct government intervention into one of the most persistent concerns affecting households and businesses across the island.

Relief Amid Rising Cost of Living

The decision comes at a time when many Sri Lankan families continue to grapple with the lingering effects of the country's economic crisis, with utility bills remaining a heavy burden for a large segment of the population. The allocation through a supplementary estimate reflects the urgency with which the government views the issue.

Total approved allocation: Rs. 17.213 billion

Instrument used: Supplementary Estimate No. 05 of 2026

Approved by: Parliament of Sri Lanka

Date of approval: 23 July 2026

What This Means for Consumers

While the full details of how the relief will be structured and distributed are yet to be formally announced, the parliamentary approval marks a critical first step in channelling state resources toward reducing the financial strain on electricity consumers.

The approval of this supplementary estimate represents one of the largest single allocations directed at utility bill relief in recent parliamentary sessions.

Further details on eligibility criteria, disbursement timelines, and the categories of consumers who stand to benefit are expected to be announced by the relevant authorities in the coming days.