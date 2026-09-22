Sri Lanka Supreme Court Declares Key Anti-Corruption Bill Clause Must Go to Referendum

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has ruled that a specific clause within the proposed Anti-Corruption Bill is inconsistent with the Constitution and cannot become law unless it is approved through a public referendum or amended to remove the contentious provision.

A Significant Constitutional Finding

The ruling marks a notable development in the country's ongoing efforts to strengthen its legal framework against corruption. The Supreme Court's determination means that Parliament cannot simply pass the relevant clause through a two-thirds majority alone — the matter must instead be put before the Sri Lankan public for a direct vote, adding a significant procedural hurdle to the legislation's passage.

Such a ruling underscores the judiciary's role as a guardian of Sri Lanka's Constitution, ensuring that no legislation encroaches upon fundamental rights or entrenched constitutional provisions without the explicit mandate of the people.

Context of the Anti-Corruption Bill

The Anti-Corruption Bill has been widely regarded as a critical piece of legislation for Sri Lanka, particularly at a time when the country is working to rebuild public trust in its institutions following a severe economic crisis. International partners and local civil society groups have both called for robust anti-corruption measures as part of broader governance reforms.

The bill was intended to establish stronger mechanisms for detecting, investigating, and prosecuting corrupt practices across both public and private sectors. However, the Supreme Court's finding indicates that at least one of its clauses overstepped constitutional boundaries as currently drafted.

What Happens Next

Following the court's determination, Parliament has two broad options available:

Proceed with a national referendum to seek public approval for the disputed clause.

Revise or remove the clause in question so that the remainder of the legislation can be passed without requiring a referendum.

The government will need to carefully weigh both options, considering the cost and logistical demands of holding a referendum against the potential political and practical consequences of altering the bill's provisions.

Broader Implications

This ruling is likely to reignite debate among lawmakers, legal experts, and civil society over the scope and ambition of the Anti-Corruption Bill. Advocates for strong anti-corruption legislation may push for the referendum route to preserve the bill's original intent, while others may argue that a swift legislative fix is more practical given the country's pressing reform agenda.

For ordinary Sri Lankans, who have witnessed firsthand the devastating consequences of weak governance and institutional corruption, the fate of this bill carries considerable weight. How the government and Parliament respond to the Supreme Court's ruling will be closely watched both domestically and by international observers monitoring Sri Lanka's democratic and economic recovery.

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