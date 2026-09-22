Government Dismisses Talk of Internal Split Over Proposed 22nd Amendment

The ruling National People's Power (NPP) government has firmly rejected claims of a deepening internal divide over the proposed 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, expressing full confidence that it retains the support needed to secure a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

Speaking on Tuesday, senior government representatives brushed aside speculation that a significant rift had emerged within NPP ranks, following suggestions from certain Opposition quarters that Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and approximately two dozen Members of Parliament were at odds with the broader government position on the amendment.

Opposition Claims Rejected

The government's rebuttal came in direct response to questions regarding Opposition allegations pointing to a fracture at the heart of the ruling alliance. Officials were categorical in their denial, portraying the claims as politically motivated and without factual basis.

Securing a two-thirds majority in Parliament is a constitutional requirement for passing amendments, making the unity of government lawmakers a critical factor in advancing the proposed legislation. The NPP's insistence that its parliamentary bloc remains cohesive is therefore significant as debate around the 22nd Amendment continues to intensify.

Amendment Debate Heats Up

The 22nd Amendment has attracted considerable attention across the political spectrum in Sri Lanka, with various stakeholders closely watching how the government intends to navigate the parliamentary arithmetic required for its passage.

While the Opposition has sought to highlight what it describes as internal disagreements within the NPP, the government maintains that its members are aligned and that the necessary votes can be secured when the time comes.

Political observers will be watching closely in the coming weeks as the amendment process moves forward, with the question of parliamentary unity set to remain a central theme in Sri Lanka's evolving constitutional debate.

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