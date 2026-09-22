Bay of Bengal Weather Disturbance to Bring Stormy Conditions Across Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has warned that a low-pressure system currently developing over the Andaman Sea region of the Bay of Bengal, situated to the northeast of the island, is likely to intensify into a fully formed depression within the next 24 hours.

While authorities have indicated that the weather system is not anticipated to make a direct strike on Sri Lanka, residents across many parts of the country should nonetheless brace for unsettled and potentially stormy conditions in the days ahead as the disturbance continues to develop.

What to Expect

Low-pressure systems forming in the Bay of Bengal are well known to influence weather patterns across Sri Lanka, even when they do not make landfall on the island directly. As the system gains strength and organises into a depression, increased moisture and atmospheric instability can spread well beyond the storm's immediate centre, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough seas to surrounding regions.

The Meteorology Department is closely monitoring the progression of the system and has urged the public to remain alert to any updated advisories that may be issued as the situation evolves.

Precautions Advised

Fishing communities and those engaged in maritime activities are advised to exercise extreme caution and avoid venturing into the open sea until conditions improve.

Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas should stay informed and prepared for potential disruptions.

The general public is encouraged to follow official updates from the Department of Meteorology and the Disaster Management Centre.

Sri Lanka has historically been vulnerable to the downstream effects of Bay of Bengal weather systems, with episodes of intense rainfall often triggering flooding and landslides in coastal and central hill country districts. Authorities are expected to issue further guidance as the system's trajectory becomes clearer over the coming hours.

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