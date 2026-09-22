Sri Lanka's Peace Journey: Achievements Won, Challenges Ahead on International Peace Day

International Peace Day, observed annually on 21 September, arrived this year with a particular resonance for Sri Lanka — a country that carries both a hard-won achievement and a weighty challenge on its shoulders.

The United Nations chose "Invest in Peace: For Everyone, Everywhere, Every Day" as the theme for this year's commemoration, shining a spotlight on the quiet, persistent work of those who build peace not through grand gestures but through daily commitment. The UN also took the occasion to honour what it described as the "everyday architects of peace" — ordinary individuals whose steady efforts sustain harmony in communities across the world.

A Nation with Progress to Acknowledge

For Sri Lanka, the day offered a moment of genuine reflection. The island nation, which endured nearly three decades of devastating civil conflict before the war's end in 2009, has recorded measurable progress in restoring stability and rebuilding social life across many parts of the country. The absence of large-scale armed violence remains an achievement that should not be taken for granted, particularly given the depth of divisions the conflict left behind.

Yet peace experts and civil society voices caution that the absence of war alone does not constitute lasting peace. True and sustainable peace, they argue, requires the active protection of civic space — the freedoms of expression, assembly, and participation through which communities hold power to account and shape their shared future.

The Importance of Civic Space to Lasting Peace

Civic space is widely regarded as the foundation upon which durable peace is constructed. When citizens are free to speak, organise, and engage with institutions without fear, grievances can be addressed through dialogue rather than conflict. Conversely, when that space is eroded — through legal restrictions, intimidation, or the silencing of dissenting voices — the underlying tensions that fuel instability are left to fester.

Sri Lanka's record in this regard presents a complex picture. While democratic institutions continue to function and elections are held regularly, concerns have persisted in recent years over the shrinking of space for journalists, activists, and minority communities to voice their experiences and demands freely.

A Demanding Test for Sri Lankan Society

The call on this Peace Day was therefore not merely ceremonial. It was a call to invest — in the structures, values, and habits that make peaceful coexistence possible over the long term. That investment, observers note, must extend beyond economic recovery and physical reconstruction to encompass reconciliation, accountability, and the strengthening of democratic norms.

For Sri Lanka's diverse communities — Sinhalese, Tamil, Muslim, and others — meaningful peace will ultimately depend on whether every citizen feels genuinely included in the country's future. The everyday architects of that peace are not only policymakers and diplomats, but teachers, community leaders, journalists, and citizens who choose dialogue over division each day.

As Sri Lanka marks another International Peace Day, the message is clear: the achievement of ending war is worth honouring, but the work of building genuine, inclusive, and lasting peace remains an ongoing responsibility for the entire nation.

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