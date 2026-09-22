Kusal Mendis Set to Reclaim Sri Lanka ODI Captaincy on Return from Injury

Wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis is poised to reclaim the captaincy of Sri Lanka's One Day International side as he makes his long-awaited return to international cricket following an extended spell on the sidelines through injury.

A Welcome Return for the Lion

Mendis, who has been one of Sri Lanka's most prominent figures across all three formats of the game over much of the past decade, was compelled to step away from the international stage during his recovery — a rare and no doubt frustrating absence for the seasoned campaigner.

The wicketkeeper-batter's return will be widely welcomed by Sri Lankan cricket fans, who have grown accustomed to seeing Mendis at the forefront of the national side's batting lineup and standing tall behind the stumps.

Captaincy Restored

Alongside his place in the playing eleven, Mendis is also set to have the ODI captaincy handed back to him, underlining the selectors' continued faith in his leadership qualities and his standing within the squad.

His return comes as a significant boost to a Sri Lanka side that has been navigating the challenges of life without one of its most experienced operators at both domestic and international level.

Cricket enthusiasts across the island will be eager to see Mendis back in action, donning the gloves and leading the side as Sri Lanka looks to consolidate its position on the international stage.

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