Former Private Secretary to MP Chamara Arrested Over Rs. 8.1 Million Bribery Allegation

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption has arrested a Development Officer attached to the Uva Provincial Council, who previously served as private secretary to Member of Parliament Chamara Sampath Dassanayake, in connection with an alleged bribery scheme involving Rs. 8.1 million.

Arrest Details

The arrest was carried out by Bribery Commission officials, marking another significant move by Sri Lanka's anti-corruption body in its ongoing efforts to crack down on financial misconduct among public officials. The suspect had held a position of considerable influence during his tenure as private secretary to the MP, a role that investigators believe may have been exploited for personal financial gain.

Nature of the Allegation

Authorities allege that the Development Officer received or solicited bribes amounting to Rs. 8.1 million, though further details of the specific circumstances surrounding the transactions are expected to emerge as investigations progress. The Bribery Commission has indicated that the inquiry is active and ongoing.

Background

The suspect currently serves as a Development Officer under the Uva Provincial Council administration. His prior role as private secretary to a sitting parliamentarian has drawn considerable public attention to the case, raising questions about oversight mechanisms governing the conduct of political staff and their use of official positions.

The Bribery Commission has been intensifying its operations against corruption across various levels of government in recent months, and this arrest is seen as part of that broader push for accountability in public service.

The suspect is expected to be produced before a magistrate, and the Commission has stated that further investigations are underway. No charges have yet been formally filed at this stage of proceedings.

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