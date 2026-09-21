Fact-Check: Viral SLPP Anuradhapura Rally Images Exposed as Fake — Bangladesh Crowd Photos and AI Creations Used to Deceive

Images circulating widely on social media purporting to show a massive crowd at a recent Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) rally in Anuradhapura have been debunked as misleading, with fact-checkers confirming that the photographs are a mix of images sourced from Bangladesh and artificially generated pictures created using AI tools.

What Was Being Claimed?

The images, which spread rapidly across Facebook, WhatsApp, and other platforms, were shared by supporters of the SLPP with claims that they depicted an enormous turnout at a party rally held in the ancient city of Anuradhapura. The posts were widely used to suggest a strong resurgence of public support for the party.

What Fact-Checkers Found

Upon investigation, fact-checkers identified serious problems with the authenticity of the photographs being shared:

At least one prominent image used in the viral posts was traced back to a crowd gathering in Bangladesh, having no connection whatsoever to Sri Lanka or the SLPP rally in question.

Additional images circulating alongside the genuine rally photographs were found to be artificially generated using AI image-creation software, featuring visual inconsistencies characteristic of machine-generated content.

The images were being shared without any disclosure of their true origins, misleading ordinary social media users into believing they represented an authentic, large-scale political event in Anuradhapura.

A Growing Pattern of Political Misinformation

This incident is not an isolated case. Sri Lanka has seen a steady rise in politically motivated misinformation, particularly surrounding party rallies and public events, where exaggerated or entirely fabricated imagery is deployed to manufacture an impression of popularity or momentum.

The deliberate use of foreign crowd images and AI-generated visuals to misrepresent a domestic political event represents a calculated attempt to deceive the public and manipulate political narratives.

Media literacy advocates have repeatedly warned Sri Lankan social media users to exercise caution when encountering dramatic crowd photographs shared in political contexts, urging people to verify images through reverse image searches and trusted fact-checking platforms before sharing them further.

Why This Matters

With Sri Lanka navigating a sensitive political landscape, the spread of fabricated or misleading imagery poses a genuine threat to informed public discourse. Voters and citizens deserve accurate information, and the normalisation of such deceptive practices risks eroding trust in legitimate political processes.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected misinformation to platform moderators and to rely on verified news sources when assessing claims about political events across the country.