Live Sri Lanka’s news, updated around the clock FB X YT
Latest GeneralPoliticsCrimeBusinessTechnologySportsHealthWeatherTravelDevelopmentLawSecurityEducationEntertainmentSinhalaTamil
General

Sri Lanka Powers Ahead: Galle Battery Energy Storage System Set for Commissioning

20 Sep 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
3 Comments
Sri Lanka Powers Ahead: Galle Battery Energy Storage System Set for Commissioning

A Milestone for Sri Lanka's Renewable Energy Drive

Sri Lanka is set to take a significant step forward in its clean energy transition with the commissioning of the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Galle, marking a landmark moment for the country's power sector development.

What is the Galle BESS?

A Battery Energy Storage System, commonly known as BESS, is a technology that stores electrical energy for later use, helping to stabilise the national power grid and improve the reliability of electricity supply. The facility in Galle is expected to play a crucial role in managing energy demands and integrating renewable energy sources more effectively into Sri Lanka's power network.

Strengthening the National Grid

The commissioning of the Galle BESS represents a broader national effort to modernise Sri Lanka's electricity infrastructure. Energy storage solutions such as this are considered essential in reducing the country's dependence on costly fossil fuel-based power generation, particularly during peak demand periods.

  • The system is designed to store surplus electricity generated from renewable sources
  • It will help reduce power outages and improve grid stability across the Southern Province
  • The facility aligns with Sri Lanka's long-term goal of achieving greater energy independence

A Step Toward Energy Security

As Sri Lanka continues to recover from its recent economic challenges, investment in sustainable and reliable energy infrastructure remains a top priority for the government. Projects such as the Galle BESS are seen as vital components in building a more resilient and self-sufficient national energy framework for years to come.

Related Video

Related Stories

💬 Join the Discussion 3

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

S
Suresh Wijesinghe 20 Sep 2026

how much did this cost us? nobody talking about that

A
Amila Rajapaksha 20 Sep 2026

finally something good from the goverment, hope this one actually works

H
Hashini Madushani 20 Sep 2026

dont get excited, wait and see how long before it breaks down

Add to the conversation — you’ll sign in with Google to post. No links, text only.