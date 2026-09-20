Three Thai Women Nabbed at Bandaranaike Airport in Twin Drug Busts

Three Thai nationals have been taken into custody at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake following two separate drug-related operations, authorities have confirmed.

Arrests Made at Point of Entry

The women, all Thai citizens, were intercepted by airport security and law enforcement officials upon their arrival at the country's main international gateway. The arrests were carried out independently, suggesting that the two incidents were unconnected operations rather than a single coordinated smuggling attempt.

Drugs Discovered During Inspections

Customs and narcotics officers conducting routine and targeted inspections flagged the individuals after suspicious findings emerged during the screening process. Quantities of illegal substances were subsequently recovered from the suspects, prompting their immediate detention.

Investigations Underway

The arrested women are currently being held by the relevant authorities as investigations into the incidents proceed. Officials are working to determine the full scope of the smuggling attempts, including the nature and quantity of the drugs involved, as well as any possible networks or associates connected to the case.

BIA remains a key focus for Sri Lanka's anti-narcotics efforts, with law enforcement agencies maintaining heightened vigilance against drug trafficking through the airport. Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious activity related to drug smuggling at points of entry across the island.

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